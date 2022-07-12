JugJugg Jeeyo is continuing to have collections trickle in for itself and for Varun Dhawan, it’s about surpassing the lifetime numbers of some of his last few films. On Sunday, the lifetime numbers of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya [78 crores] were surpassed and now on Monday, it’s time for Sui Dhaaga – Made In India to be history. The social drama with Anushka Sharma in the lead had collected 79.10 crores in its lifetime and now JugJugg Jeeyo has gone one up over that with 79.10 crores* in its kitty.

That has happened after Monday collections turned out to be 0.65 crores*. On Friday, the film had brought in 0.92 crores and the drop has been on the expected lines. From here, it’s about maintaining daily collections in the range of 50 lakhs each so that it continues to build its case for 85 crores lifetime. So far, JugJugg Jeeyo has collected 79.13 crores* and by the close of week it should have comfortably gone past the 80.50 crores* mark.

There are as many as three films releasing on the coming Friday – Shabaash Mithu, Hit – The First Case and Judaa Hoke Bhi… Though these films won’t end up storming the theatres, they would eat up the screens for sure, which means JugJugg Jeeyo has a task cut out for itself till the time Shamshera arrives a week later on 22nd July.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

