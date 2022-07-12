Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 is fighting it out at the box office. On Friday, the film had opened at 1.30 crores which was lesser than expected. However, while growth on Saturday was fair [1.72 crores], it was the jump on Sunday [3.13 crores] which did the trick as collections were almost double of Friday and nearly two and a half times that of Friday. That did give the hope that the film was finding traction amongst its target audience, i.e. the gentry, and if this segment continued to step in during the weekdays as well then there would be some sort of a run.

Looks like that would indeed be the case as the Faruk Kabir-directed film managed to keep its head over the 1 crore mark on Monday too by bringing in 1.30 crores*, which is same as Friday. That’s better than the bare minimum requirement as well from the film and now it will see a stable week ahead. So far, the film has bagged 7.45 crores*. With this hold been seen on Monday, one now expects more than 3 crores to come in before the close of week, and then expect shows to be reserved for it in the second week as well.

That can well be expected too since the two twin releases of next week, Hit – The First Case and Shabaash Mithu, are both primarily multiplex films which means for single screens, this Kumar Mangat production could well emerge as a better bet. Of course these are all ifs and buts since before all of this actually happens, the need of the hour is that footfalls stay consistent between today and Thursday and once that happens, it would be game on for the action drama.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

