Yet another Hollywood film has scored quite well at the box office. Thor: Love and Thunder has accumulated a huge 80 crores* at the box office in its 8 day extended first week. This is far ahead of the entire lifetime of the last instalment of the superhero flick that had released in India and that by itself is a good achievement, especially considering the fact that the core content of the film is below average.

That was pretty much seen in the manner in which the collections came crashing down during the weekdays with Thursday numbers being barely 2.50 crores. That’s a massive fall when compared to the opening day collections of 18.20 crores. Typically such kind of crashes happen from first to the second week but to see something like this happening from first to the eighth day is rather unprecedented.

Thor: Love and Thunder will still enter the 100 Crore Club though for that too the maximum numbers (at least 15 crores) would need to come during this week as Shamshera arrives next Friday. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer should bring with it the magic of the big screen that Bollywood has been missing for a while and that will hopefully top up the gap that was being filled by Hollywood and south films for the last few months.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

