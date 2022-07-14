Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Day 8 (Early Trends): Marvel’s much-awaited film had a massive opening last week at the ticket windows on Thursday and became the 5th biggest Hollywood opener in India. Oscar-winner Taika Waititi’s directorial stars Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in lead roles.

The fourth Instalment of the Thor series film also sailed through quite well even during the extended weekend crossing half-century. The film then saw a drop in the Monday collection which is recorded at Rs 6 crores*. Since then the film has been sailing through the week.

Nonetheless, Thor: Love And Thunder managed to surpass Jurassic World: Dominion’s lifetime collection in just 5 days. Now the film is on its way to entering the 100 crore club as the collection already stands at Rs 78 crores.

As the latest trade reports coming in, Taika Waititi directorial is likely to earn Rs 2.50-3.50 crores* on Day 8 and the total collection would then stand at around Rs 80-81 crores*. The second-weekend collection would officially make the film in the 100-crore club.

Moreover, there are no big releases this week. Thor: Love And Thunder will be locking horns with small-budget films like Hit: The First Case and Shabaash Mithu at the box office. This would mean that Chris Hemsworth starrer has one more to make moolah until next Friday as Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited release Shamshera will hit the screens.

Thor 4 will be getting limited screens as Shamshera will be allocated the majority of the screens. Marvel has a strong fan base in India and the film will stay stable on the lower side until next Friday.

Thor: Love And Thunder have performed as per the expectations during its opening weekend globally. In the domestic circuit, the US and Canada, the Chris Hemsworth starrer almost touched $150 million in the first three days (including Thursday night previews).

