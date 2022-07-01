Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming sports biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’, has won praise from the film’s director Srijit Mukherji. The director revealed that Taapsee gave a lot of inputs, courtesy her inclination towards athletics.

Srijit, who is a huge cricket buff himself, expressed it was great working with Taapsee Pannu.

“It was fantastic working with Taapsee. She is very hardworking and intelligent. Taapsee was also very involved in the process, she would discuss the scenes extensively,” Srijit added.

“She used to improvise and give suggestions on how to make the scene even better. I had a blast working with her, I think she’s one of the most exciting actresses today and it was great working with her,” he added.

The film is based on former Indian cricketer and skipper Mithali Raj. It tells the story of her rise amid struggles with an interesting storytelling.

“Although Taapsee is a natural athlete which helps her to play the role, she had to work extensively to portray the emotional and mental spectrum of Mithali,” Srijit Mukherji revealed.

‘Fateh’, the first song from the Taapsee Pannu-starrer biopic ‘Shabaash Mithu’, was released on Tuesday.

The track, composed by Salvage Audio Collective & Charan, tells the story of grit and determination showcased in the film which is based on the life of iconic cricketer Mithali Raj.

The song embodies the spirit of the biopic. The core of the song lies in the spirit of fighting against all odds and never giving up. It is an ode to every young girl and woman out there to push them to chase their dreams.

‘Shabaash Mithu’ follows the journey of an inspirational cricketer who brought Indian women’s cricket to the forefront, debuting at a young age of 16, going on to captain the team at the age of 22, and a record-breaking career spanning over 23 years.

‘Shabaash Mithu’, produced by Viacom18 Studios, is set to hit the screens on July 15.

