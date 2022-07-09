After collecting 1 crore on Thursday, JugJugg Jeeyo had very stable collections on Friday as 0.92 crore came in. The film had already seen a dip in numbers from Wednesday to Thursday due to the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, and hence stability on Friday was going to be the key.

This is what happened, which is good news for the Karan Johar production as now it can grow well today and tomorrow.

JugJugg Jeeyo has collected 74.63 crores so far and could well bring in around 2 crores today. There is no other family film per se which is running in town and while Hollywood’s Thor: Love and Thunder is for a specific set of audiences, primarily youth, Bollywood’s Khuda Hafiz – Chapter 2 is for the masses. That helps the case of this Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani film which should have another good weekend for itself.

JugJugg Jeeyo should find itself in 78-79 crores range by the time the weekend is through and then bring in some more moolah over the weekdays that will help it go past the 80 crores mark comfortably. That would be a reasonable milestone for the Raj Mehta directed film and post that it would be all about how much extra it can accumulate from there.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

