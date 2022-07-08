Nora Fatehi is one of the very few celebs of Bollywood who can pull off literally any outfit with utmost style and grace. She wears her confidence like a crown and that is undoubtedly one of the best highlights of her every look. In the most recent turn of events, Nora was seen donning a sunshine yellow satin dress which was perfectly styled with white contrasting shoes and all we can say is, ‘haye garmi!’

For the unversed, Nora was previously in the news when she shared a clip of herself from the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. In the video, she was seen dressed in a stunning pink saree while learning a few cricket tricks from Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj. The actor seemed quite elated about playing around with the cricket bat and even jokingly announced in the caption that she is joining the team soon.

In the most recent clip doing the rounds on Instagram, Nora Fatehi can be seen dressed in an ankle-length yellow satin dress which comes with a plunging neckline. The dress has a low back cut and has been given a lining of self-coloured buttons on the right side which opens into a thigh-high slit, flaunting her well-toned legs.

In shoes, Nora Fatehi has opted for white pencil heels which effortlessly stand out and add some vigour into the overall look. She also added a white purse to keep the outfit balanced and we simply love every part of it.

The best part about Nora Fatehi’s simple yet elegant day look is the way she has accessorized it with little golden hoop earrings and a bunch of metal bracelets. Her well set hair and light brown highlights also add on to the ensemble. Have a look.

