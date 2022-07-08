Mila Kunis is a huge name in the Hollywood industry. She has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades and has given us some of the most memorable roles in the history of cinema. And she isn’t just a brilliant actress but also a fashion icon and has given some of the most stylish looks to her fans over the years. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when she bared it all for a shoot and just donned a silky white sheet to cover herself. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Advertisement

Mila does not have her own social media account but her husband Ashton Kutcher often shares pictures with her treating her fans every now and then. And not just that, her millions of fans have dedicated fan pages to her where we get to see her city sightings and red carpet appearances.

Advertisement

Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Mila Kunis bared it all for a shoot and only donned a silky white sheet to cover her assets. Mila over the years have been a true fashion icon and have done some of the most iconic photoshoots for international magazines.

Talking about her almost n*ked picture, it was a monochrome image where Mila Kunis looked gorgeous as ever, flaunting her perfect body to her fans. The actress accessorised her look with minimalistic jewellery with a bracelet and a chain with a pendant attached to it.

For makeup, Kunis went subtle with just smokey eyes, bold brows and glossy lips. Take a look at her picture below:

Photos like these are why people photoshop #MilaKunis naked http://t.co/rsonGLzjG4 pic.twitter.com/FBNhg5zcNI — Nice Girls, Hot Pict (@mckaitlin1989) July 16, 2014

What are your thoughts on Mila Kunis’ almost n*ked picture breaking the internet? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Ana de Armas’ Infamous Br*less Wardrobe Malfunction Had Her N*pples Exposed While Donning A Louis Vuitton Dress

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram