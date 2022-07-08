Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly the reigning queen of Bollywood. Ever since the actress stepped into the industry with her debut film Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan has been slaying it and how. Apart from her career choices, the actress has always managed to grab some headlines and make heads turn with her fashion choices. Time and again she has put her best fashion foot forward at multiple events taking the red carpet by storm.

While most of the time the actress’ fashion choices were hailed by one and all, she has often received criticism too for her outfits sometimes.

Since we are talking about her fashion, we bring to you Deepika Padukone’s throwback story of when she took Cannes’ red carpet by storm. We know, we know she has appeared at the red carpet a couple of times but each one of them went viral on the web for different reasons. Well, we are talking about Deepika Padukone’s green look at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. For the red carpet appearance, DP was seen sporting a solid dark green one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit.

At the French Riviera, Deepika Padukone paired her dark green gown look with statement earrings and a statement bracelet in accessories. The actress tied her hair in a high bun while keeping her eyes bold. Letting her eyes do all the talking, the Chennai Express went for matching green eye shadow with kohl-rimmed eyes while keeping her lips nude.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Project K with Prabhas in Hyderabad. That apart she also has Pathaan in the pipeline where she will be paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline. Pathaan and Fighter are helmed by War director Siddharth Anand.

