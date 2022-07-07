Shehnaaz Gill has been slaying it and how! More than her professional life, the actress is making heads turn and hogging all the limelight owing to her latest photos. Punjab ki Katrina is also making headlines owing to her fashion choices too. Recently, the actress turned bride for her debut ramp walk – photos and videos of which took social media by storm as soon as they surfaced on the web.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 where she made a special place in everyone’s heart with her cute antics.

Advertisement

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill set social media on fire when she dropped a video of her stunning self looking hot as hell. The clip opens with the actress slaying the look as she’s sporting a red satin backless dress with a thigh-high slit. Keeping her make-up light and highlighter on point, Sana lets her perfectly straight hair down. The Bigg Boss fame paired her look with silver drop earrings and heels. Shehnaaz Gill looks too good to be true in this red satin dress which could be perfect for you next party.

Soon after Shehnaaz Gill dropped the video on social media fans went berserk, She captioned it with a couple of red heart emojis. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “I feel like I’m watching a Hollywood movie scene….. Oh my god,” Hot and beautiful at the same time.” Gill’s fans also went on to call her ‘baby’ ‘beauty’ and whatnot.

Channelling her inner diva, Shehnaaz Gill backed the song with Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello’s Senorita. Speaking about the video, it has already crossed 657k likes and has garnered around 34.6.K comments. Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which also stars Pooja Hedge along with Siddharth Nigan and Raghav Juyal in the pivotal roles.

Must Read: Palak Tiwari Looks A Spitting Image Of Her Mother Shweta Tiwari In A Recent Photoshoot Wearing A Pink Ethnic Ensemble!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram