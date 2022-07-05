Palak Tiwari is one of the most stylish Gen Z actresses in Bollywood. She’s soon to make her big Bolly debut but has already won the hearts of her fans with her song Bijlee Bijlee which is sung by Harrdy Sandhu. Earlier today, Palak shared pictures of herself in an ethnic wear and is looking a spitting image of her mother Shweta Tiwari who happens to be a successful television actress. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Palak is already quite popular on social media with over 1 million followers on Instagram. Not just that, she’s also quite active on the photo-sharing site and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans there. Coming back to her recent photoshoot, the diva’s uncanny resemblance to her mother is winning hearts on the internet.

Palak Tiwari shared the picture on Instagram with a caption that read, “Blush pink or blushing IN pink? ☺️” The beauty can be seen wearing a pink suit by Picchika which is a pretty popular brand for their floral prints.

In the past, we have seen Bollywood beauties including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Shilpa Shetty wearing the same label. Palak Tiwari accessorised her look with simple jewellry that included a choker and a pair of jhumkis.

As usual, the beauty donned her signature subtle glam with a dewy base which has loads of highlighter, bold eyebrows, nude pink lips and heavy mascara on the eyes.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Doesn’t she look a spitting image of her mother Shweta Tiwari here? Her uncanny resemblance to her mother is so evident.

What are your thoughts on Palak Tiwari’s pictures in ethnic wear? Tell us in the comments below.

