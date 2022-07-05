Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor are currently on a promotional spree of their upcoming film, Shamshera. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film has been in the pipeline for quite some time. Late last month, the official trailer of Shamshera was dropped online and it was lauded by one and all. As Shamshera continues to be the talk of the town, the leading pair RK and Vaani have recently set social media on fire.

Shamshera is backed by Yash Raj Films and is expected to hit the screens on July 22, 2022.

A while back, Vaani Kapoor took to her official social media handle to drop a few hot pictures of hers with Ranbir Kapoor from their latest photoshoot. The duo looks too hot to handle as they strike a pose together alongside a blue vintage car.

Talking about Vaani Kapoor, the actress looked sizzling hot as she was seen sporting a black outfit which has a deep neckline, sheer sleeves and net lowers. The actress will set your hearts racing as she pairs her outfit with a drop statement earring and absolutely no other accessory. Letting her hair down, Vaani picked turquoise eyeliner that accentuated her eyes while keeping her make-up light. With light pink lipstick, blushed pink cheeks and to-the-point contouring, Vaani Kapoor looks breathtaking as a whole!

Ranbir Kapoor totally complemented her as she chose to go bold for the photoshoot. Ditching the t-shirt, RK is seen sporting a burgundy suit while wearing absolutely nothing beneath the blazer. Looking into Vaani’s eyes the actor is seen sporting two golden chains while sitting on a blue car. Check out the photos below:

In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor has an interesting line-up of projects in the pipeline. After Shamshera, he will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside his wife Alia Bhatt. Later he will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled next opposite Shraddha Kapoor and in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

