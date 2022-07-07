If there’s one Pakistani actress who never fails to amaze her with her fashion sense is Mahira Khan. The beauty enjoys a massive fan following across the globe and is a fashionista. Be it her colourful Instagram feed wearing simple yet stylish clothes or red carpet appearances, the Raees actress always makes heads turn with her elegant style. Earlier today, Khan shared pictures on the photo-sharing site wearing an ivory-coloured gown by Faraz Manan and is giving us fairytale vibes. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Mahira is quite active on social media and enjoys a huge fan following there with over 9 million followers on Instagram and over 2 million followers on Twitter. She happens to be quite active on social media and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life on Instagram.

Earlier today, Mahira Khan shared pictures of herself with a caption that read, “Snacks anyone ? 🍟” In the picture, Khan can be seen wearing an ivory-coloured one-shoulder gown with matching heavy embroidery on the same and looking gorgeous as ever.

The gown had a cape attached on one side of it and had a mermaid fall at the bottom giving it a royal look. Mahira Khan accessorised the look with statement emerald and sapphire earrings to go with her outfit.

For makeup, the Raees actress went subtle with a dewy base which involved a lot of highlighter on the face and neck while also highlighting her collar bone. Khan donned winged eyeliner, heavy mascara and nude lips to go with her gown. The actress kept her tresses open with side parting and long waves.

Take a look at her pictures below:

We are drooling over that look by Mahira Khan!

What are your thoughts on the Raees actress donning a beautiful ivory-coloured gown? Tell us in the comments below.

