On Friday, which is the ninth day of its release, Hollywood flick Thor: Love and Thunder collected more than the combined collections of two Bollywood releases HIT – The First Case and Shabaash Mithu. While between the two films just a little over 1.75 crores came in, the Marvel film collected 2 crores* more which pretty much tells the tale.

Not that even the superhero film has garnered any great collections since it’s a huge fall as it is from its fantastic opening day of 18.20 crores. That shows how Thor: Love and Thunder hasn’t been liked much by the audience. However with no real choice actually available, it’s the Marvel film which is bringing in some sort of footfalls to keep the exhibition sector going to an extent. One can well imagine how the state of the box office in India would have been if even this film wasn’t in the reckoning.

Thor: Love and Thunder has now collected 82.20 crores* at the box office and that’s when the reports aren’t good. Now if only the film was better made, it would have enjoyed a far more superior second week due to lack of competition.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

