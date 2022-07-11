Marvel movies aren’t just about entertainment but it’s a celebration for fans. With lots of loyal fans joining in, we often see box office records being rewritten. The latest film from the studio is Thor: Love And Thunder and it stars Chris Hemsworth and Christian bale in the leading roles.

Advertisement

Apart from Chris reprising his iconic character of the former king of Asgard, Bale making his MCU debut as Gorr the God Butcher has been one of the main reasons why fans are excited to watch the film. As per expectations, fans are loving Bale‘s debut and are pouring in praises for his performance. However, on the whole, the film has received mixed reviews.

Advertisement

Despite mixed word-of-mouth, Thor: Love And Thunder has done incredibly well at the box office and we aren’t surprised considering the track record of Marvel films. The film ended up making $143 million during its opening weekend in the US and Canada i.e. domestic market (including Thursday night previews). With this figure, it has managed to put itself at the 12th spot if Marvel’s best opening weekends are considered.

Thor: Love And Thunder just missed beating Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s opening weekend of $146.51 million for the 11th spot. Have a look at the top 10 opening weekends of Marvel films in the domestic market:

Avengers: Endgame – $357.11 million

Avengers: Infinity War – $257.69 million

Spider-Man: No Way Home – $260.13 million

The Avengers – $207.43 million

Black Panther – $202 million

Avengers: Age of Ultron – $191.27 million

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – $187.42 million

Captain America: Civil War – $179.13 million

Iron Man 3 – $174.14 million

Captain Marvel – $153.43 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories.

Must Read: Thor: Love And Thunder Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Marvel Remains To Be ‘Word-Of-Mouth’ Proof As A Big Sunday Comes In For Chris Hemsworth Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram