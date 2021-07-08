A lot of expectations are riding on the back of Thor: Love and Thunder the fourth film in the series. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale and others in the lead, director Taika Waititi finished the filming of the movie in Australia recently. That indeed made a lot of headlines then. What is making news now is Waititi saying the movie should not make any sense.

Well, it’s Taika and one cannot expect straightforward comments from him. Thor 4 is all set to bring back the God Of Thunder. But this time around he has Tessa Thompson reprising her Valkyrie, and Natalie Portman reprising Jane Foster. And Christian Bale turned the villain Gorr The God Butcher.

All three of which happen to be the topmost selling points for the movie. Talking about the movie just a few days after the wrap is filmmaker Taika Waititi. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

When asked about his latest film Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi calls it the craziest film he has ever done in his life. The filmmaker goes on to define the movie as it ‘shouldn’t make sense’. As per Screenrant, Waititi said, “I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life … But [this is] the craziest film I’ve ever done … If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense. It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made.”

“If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this,” the Thor: Love And Thunder director added.

Meanwhile, the team of film was shooting in Australia for the longest time. During the shoot Taika Waititi made numerous headlines for his blooming romance with singer Rita Ora. The two were coincidentally in Australia shooting for their respective projects. They even took out time to hangout in the beach country, and the pictures were all over the Internet.

