If we talk about the most anticipated projects, the Game Of Thrones prequel series, House Of The Dragon, is on the top. Already in production, with first looks of various pivotal parts revealed, the show has already caught the frenzy even before we have got any moving visual of it. Amid all of this, the makers are making sure we stay hooked and have announced the entry of two new cast members to the ensemble, and the plot just got more exciting.

House Of The Dragon is set 170 years before the events of Game Of Thrones and will ultimately focus on house Targaryen. It stars Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Steve Toussaint in the pivotal parts. Now as per the latest update there is an addition to the family, and Westeros is all set to have some new members. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Comicbook, it is now confirmed that House Of The Dragon now has Milly Alcock and Emily Carey on board. Both the young stars are roped in to play limited parts that will have the maximum effect on the story. The actors as of now are said to be a part of the first season only and there is no confirmation if they are in the further seasons.

The Upright star Milly Alcock will play the younger version of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Meanwhile, Emily Carey will be seen as young Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King.

House Of The Dragon is co-created by George R.R. Martin, the author of Fire & Blood. Game of Thrones veterans Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal will serve as co-showrunners, alongside executive producers Martin and Vince Gerardis. The show is set to have 10 episodes in the first season.

