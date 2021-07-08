Tommy End aka Aleister Black has surprised one and all by making his AEW debut. Just a month before, the pro-wrestler was released from WWE. That’s really a quick decision of starting a new chapter!

Tommy made his debut on AEW Dynamite Road Rager. In the mid of the show, there was a segment between Arn Anderson and Tony Schiavone for an interview. All of a sudden lights went off and there’s Tommy inside the ring of AEW. He brutally kicks Anderson and Cody Rhodes on his face, sending a message loud and clear.

After the stint as Aleister Black, Tommy End will now wrestle under the ring name of Malakai Black, in AEW.

See how fans reacted:

Damn it I mostly missed tonight's @AEW #AEWRoadRager as I fell a sleep at 6 therefore I missed #AleisterBlack's return😭 unless it only temporary? If not @VinceMcMahon & his @WWE dropped the ball as I thought with the return of #ZelinaVega he would of made his return back to #WWE https://t.co/88gNPKR2Vc — Ghost Of (@cg_curtis) July 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Tommy End was released on 2nd June by WWE. Just after his release, he had shared a lengthy post on Instagram, hinting at a new era in his life.

“All I know is this business. And I am glad that I do. Never in 21 years of being around did I want anything else no matter how much it made me hate it sometimes. Today, despite all of it, I am happy. Happy that I got a wonderful opportunity 5 years ago that allowed me to meet you all, through a tv screen every week, and sometimes in your own town, or at a table asking me for an autograph.

I have poured everything into this, and even what you didn’t see, I still created, and maybe I’ll show it to you one day. But I think I’d rather show all of this to you somewhere else. Perhaps closer to your home, perhaps through social media, perhaps through a different screen. For now WWE Universe I am happy to have met you. Till we, maybe, one day meet again. Rest in peace Aleister Black, long live Tommy End,” he had written.

