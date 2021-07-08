F9 saw a resurgence of the box office globally as it managed to pull off a feat of $500 million. Now, another big release, Black Widow is just a day away from hitting big screens. Interestingly, even before the release, the Scarlett Johansson starrer has surpassed Vin Diesel led Fast Saga. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, scroll below to find it out.

Black Widow is all set to release on 9th July in the United States. It screened at several red carpet fan events on 29th June, in cities like London and Los Angeles. It saw rave reviews coming in from the viewers, thus taking the pre-release buzz to the next level. The signs of excitement are clearly visible as it has gone past the ticket sales of F9 and A Quiet Place Part II, which are two of the biggies during the post-pandemic era.

As per Fandango (online movie ticket booking website), the advance bookings suggest that Black Widow will take the biggest start of the post-Covid era, in the US. What’s more surprising is that the pre-sales are higher than that of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Doctor Strange.

Erik Davis (managing editor of Fandango) says, “This (Black Widow) action-packed film delivers on every level, giving fans the immersive, big-screen summer blockbuster, they’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, along with a compelling storyline, engaging humor, and a memorable cast of characters, including exciting newcomers to the MCU,” reports Variety.

Scarlett Johansson’s superhero film is arriving in around 4,100 theatres in North America. It is expected to take a weekend start of $75 to $85 million, and cross the $100 million mark in the first 5 to 6 days. In China, which is an important movie market, the release date is yet to be announced. The film will also premiere on Disney Plus simultaneously.

