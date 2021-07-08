The Marvel Cinematic Universe is ever-expanding, and the Phase 4 of the studio is illustrious and starry. Over years the studio has only evolved to be one of the top most ones across the globe. The phenomenon that it signs stars for long contracts and multiple films through years. But seems like with the evolution, what is also changing is the way the MCU functions.

Advertisement

For the unversed, at the point we stand, the majority of base stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have already bid a goodbye to the universe. Namely, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and now Scarlett Johansson is also set to bid adieu with her final Black Widow outing. Now talking about the new age of the superheroes universe is president Kevin Feige, who has great plans for the studio, and also some changes. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Feige emphasised on the fact that things are changing for Marvel. Talking about signing actors for multiple films, he said, “That got a lot of attention way back when, with I think Scarlett [Johansson], and [Chris] Hemsworth and Evans and Sam Jackson. It varies now.”

Kevin Feige added, “It varies, project to project, cast to cast. Really, what we want are people that come in, are excited to be in the universe, are excited at the opportunity to do more things, as opposed to being locked into contractual obligations.”

Meanwhile, the change in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already begun. Most recently WandaVision star Paul Bettany revealed he is not contracted for any other project. “I’m honest with you. I still don’t know [if there are more opportunities in the MCU],” Bettany revealed to The Playlist. “Oh no, no. I don’t have a contract. I don’t know that. I don’t know that at all. And all that I do know is, as far as this sort of traunch of press goes, it’s for an Emmy push, which is for a limited series. So it doesn’t look like that happening again. I mean, I guess it would be difficult to introduce White Vision and not deal with him in some way, but we have not discussed that.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: ‘Spider-Man’ Tobey Maguire Used To Organise Poker Games For Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio & Others Making $30-$40 Million From Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube