Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has become a global sensation in the last few years ever since she made her debut overseas with the television show Quantico. She enjoys a huge fan following across the globe and that is also visible in the massive engagement she receives on social media. In a recent turn of events, Priyanka decided to share a bunch of pictures from the sets of Citadel bit looks like a part of her fandom is not happy within it.

For the unversed, Priyanka was previously in the news when she announced that she had welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy with hubby Nick Jonas. A few months later, she had also put up a post on social media explaining how their newborn, Malti, was unwell for the first few months before she recovered gloriously. Priyanka also became a target for trolls in the meantime, as some people did not agree with her decision to opt for a surrogate child.

In a recent turn of events, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of pictures from the sets of her next show Citadel, which has already been creating quite some hype on social media. In the photographs, she was seen wearing a simple white shirt, the buttons of which were left open almost until the waist. The deep neckline let her flaunt her cl*avage while her makeup was kept light for the shoot.

Priyanka Chopra’s hair was left open with loose beach curled while her lipstick was almost nude with a tint of pink. Have a look at the pictures shared by her.

In the comments section of the post, Priyanka Chopra’s followers seemed quite offended for a variety of reasons. One of them was her revealing outfit while another was her lack of public opinion on the current political climate in India. Have a look.

“Mam aapka dikh raha hai ghipa lo”, a comment said.

“where is your bra”, another one read.

“In movies you bollywood people say allot about this or that but in reality you don’t even have the guts to write a tweet in the favour of our indian people who are in so many problems !!”, an offended netizen wrote.

