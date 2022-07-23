Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited film Shamshera is finally out in cinemas. The film was associated with a lot of expectations at the box office but opened to negative reviews. Now, self-proclaimed film critic and trade analyst KRK takes a dig at the actor and Aditya Chopra.

Kamaal R Khan is well known for tweeting sleazy comments on Bollywood actresses and picking up fights with actors. Now the Deshdrohi actor takes a dig at Yashraj Films’ head honcho producing Ranbir’s film. He went on to claim that the shows of the movie are being cancelled.

KRK on Saturday morning tweeted, “Almost 40% morning shows of #Shamshera are cancelled today because of no audience. Rest 60% of shows are running with very low occupancy. So it’s clear now that the film #Shamshera彡 is much bigger Disaster than #ThugsOfHindostan! Hug congratulations to Adi Bhai.”

Previously, he even reviewed the Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer and wrote, “Any theatre showing film #Shamshera must have ambulance outside to take people to hospital. Because I believe that few people from each show will be admitted to hospital. All the best people.”

KRK also wrote yesterday, “One hour film has gone. Congratulations to producer Adi Chopra for breaking his own record. #ThugsOfHindustan is #Sholay compare to Most Waahiyat film of last 5 decades #Shamshera! Thanks to #KaranMalhotra for making an undisputed No.1 crap film of Bollywood. It’s his last film.”

In another follow-up tweet, he wrote, “It’s interval and I have watched full film #Shamshera! It doesn’t matter at all if I do watch 2nd half or not. Because I know the story of 2nd half n climax of the film. This film is proof that #RanbirKapoor is mentally disturbed and keeps destroying his own career again n again.”

Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, and Ashutosh Rana. The film is set in the pre-Independence era of the 1800s and chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe fighting against the British for their freedom.

