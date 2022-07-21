Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt made his acting debut in Rocky (1981), which was helmed by his father Sunil Dutt. His 1986 film Naam proved to be a turning point in his career. He then went on star in several commercially successful films thus establishing himself as one of the most popular Hindi film stars.

Dutt is also known for his unique style of dialogue delivery and comic time. His role in a soft-hearted goofy gangster in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006) is still remembered now. It was one of the finest performances in his acting career.

Sanjay Dutta has worked in almost 154 movies in his career and has amassed massive wealth. He is one of the highest-paid actors in the Indian film industry. His annual income amounts to more than 15 Crore annually.

Vaastav actor charges around Rs 7 crore per film and for brand endorsement he charges Rs 5-6 crores. His total net worth is estimated to be $21 Million, which is approximately Rs 150 Crores, as per reports floating on the internet.

Sanjay Dutt Properties

Dutt Lives in a mansion in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area. He bought the house in 2009 and reportedly, the house is worth around Rs. 3.5 Crores. Interestingly, his house is on 58 Smt. Nargis Dutt Road, which is named after his mother. He also owns a mansion in Dubai and recent reports have also suggested that he has moved to the city with his wife Maanayata Dutt and children.

Sanjay Dutt’s Car Collection

The Shamshera actor, much like many celebrities, is an avid auto enthusiast and collector of exotic cars. He is one of the few celebrities who own a Red Ferrari 599 GTB which is priced at ₹ 3.37 Crore. Apart from this, luxury cars like a Rolls-Royce Ghost (Rs. 7.95 Cr.), Audi A8 L W12 (₹ 2.00 Crore), Audi R8 (Rs. 2.72 Cr), Audi Q7 (Rs. 89.90 Lakh), Bentley Continental GT (₹ 3.29 Crore), Toyota Land Cruiser (Rs 1.8 crore), a Mercedes M-class (₹ 2.31 Crore), Lexus LX470 (Rs.35.00 Lakh), Porsche SUV (₹ 1.93 Crore), a Harley – Davidson and a Ducati is parked in his garage.

