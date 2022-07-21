Bollywood’s action hero Akshay Kumar never leaves his fans disappointed, be it in his public appearance or in films. We all are aware of how unusual his journey has been, coming from a middle-class family to becoming a national hero. Akki is currently the most bankable star and a few years back the actor in an interview spoke about the time when Govinda encouraged him to become a hero. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

The actor started his acting career with Saugandh, however, it was the Khiladi franchise that helped him become one of the biggest actors. Later he went on to work on some blockbuster films like Dhadkan, Andaz, Hera Pheri, Ajnabee and many more. His last release, Samrat Prithviraj did low business at the box office but seems like the actor will give yet another blockbuster with Anand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan.

Many are not aware but before becoming an actor, Akshay Kumar was an assistant to photographer Jayesh Sheth. In an interview with Anupam Kher, on his chat show, the actor revealed how Govinda once encouraged him to become an actor. In the show, when Kher asked Akshay, “Which actors did you shoot?,” the Sooryavanshi star said, “Clicked pictures of very big and popular actors like Govinda, Sangeeta Bijlani, Jackie Shroff and Rekha. After that, I thought that maybe this is what I want to do.”

Further, Anupam Kher enquired if any of them noticed him while he was shooting them, and to this Akshay Kumar said, “Govinda ji mujhe yaad hai, jab photo kheechne ke baad shaam ko unko dikhana padhta tha, toh dekhte waqt unhone mujhe kahaa: ‘Oye chikne, tu hero kyun nahin banta? Beta hero ban, hero!’” His words seem to have reached Jayesh Sheth and surprisingly he made Akki’s portfolio free of cost.

Sharing an interesting anecdote about the same, the actor adds, “I remember vividly while shooting the portfolio, I stood on top of a wall and the security guard of that plot made me get off it, saying it was private property. Today, coincidentally, my house is on that very plot!”

Talking about the time when he did B-grade films, Akshay Kumar said, “A lot of people called me a B-grade actor. So I did feel nice because I thought a B-grade actor was a ‘bread and butter’ actor. I never imagined I would be an actor, whether it was in a B-grade film or a C-grade one. I considered every film as a film, regardless of what grade it was. Automatically, I became an A-grade actor. From C, I became B, then B-plus, then A and now A-plus.”

