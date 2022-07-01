Sanjay Dutt has lived a controversial life. All the controversies he’s been a part of is out in the open and one can easily learn more about them. Right from being involved in drugs to being jailed for criminal activities, Sanjay Dutt has grown better with time. But no matter what, Dutt’s diehard fans stood beside him like a rock till he emerged as a winner in every aspect of life. Sanjay Dutt’s fans were shattered when he was diagnosed with cancer.

A few months later and a couple of chemotherapies later, Sanjay Dutt was cancer-free. The good news not only gave his fans a sigh of relief but also got them looking forward to seeing him in movies.

After a short hiatus, Sanjay Dutt returned to films with a bang and his fans showered him with love like never before. As we await his upcoming film Shamshera’s release, we bring to you interesting trivia about the actor’s personal life. In his early days, Sanjay Dutt had got the tag of a womanizer. The actor has confessed that he has been with 308 women in his life, which is even shown in his biopic Sanju led by Ranbir Kapoor.

But do you know how Sanjay Dutt used to trick girls to win them over emotionally? Well, read on! During Sanju promotions, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani revealed Dutt’s secret and stated that soon after he begins dating a girl he used to take them to a graveyard where he would cry on the fake grave of his mother.

Speaking to India Today, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani revealed, “He would start dating a girl and take her to this graveyard. He would say, ‘I have brought you here to meet my mother.’ After this unusual meeting, the girl would feel emotionally attached to Sanju. The reality was that the grave was not his mother’s.”

Hirani also recalled an incident when “A girl broke up with him. So, Sanjay took his friend’s new car and smashed it into another car parked outside his ex-girlfriend’s house. Later on, Sanju found out that the car he rammed into belonged to his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. Both cars were severely damaged.”

Haha! Hilarious!

In terms of work, after giving a stupendous performance in KGF: Chapter 2 as Adheera, he’s now gearing up to portray the villainous role of a police officer, Daroga Shudh Singh, in Ranbir Kapoor-led Shamshera. Helmed by Karan Malhotra and co-starring Vaani Kapoor, the film is slated to hit the screens on July 22.

