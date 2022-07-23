Kamaal R Khan aka KRK not only boasts himself to be a big celebrity but also picks up fights with Bollywood actors and actresses. He once even attacked Lisa Haydon on Twitter but little did he know that she will hit back for his sleazy comment.

Back in 2015, the Housefull 3 actress took to social media and shared a picture. In it, the actress was seen wearing a sporty outfit and hanging on a basketball ring. However, a not-so-pleasant comment from the self-proclaimed film critic irked the actress-model.

Lisa Haydon posted the picture with a caption that read, “Been working on this dunk thing for a while (sic)”. Soon after KRK made a rather cheap comment on this by tweeting, “Yar @HaydonLisa should I sit down n watch you?” The tweet was later deleted by him.

The Shaukeen actress, who was miffed by his sleazy comment, slammed Kamaal R Khan with a reply on Twitter saying, “Ive been told it doesn’t get much lower than you @kamaalrkhan Still need a chair? #LowLife (sic)” The Deshdrohi actor clearly did not understand her message and went on to rant on Twitter.

KRK initiated a series of Tweets in reply to Lisa Haydon’s comment, however, the actress chose to ignore them all. He wrote, “What the fuck @HaydonLisa You are asking ppl to watch you when you are hanging up somewhere. So I just asked whether I can sit n watch you. (sic)”

What the fuck @HaydonLisa You are asking ppl to watch you when you are hanging up somewhere. So I just asked whether I can sit n watch you. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 1, 2015

He then wrote, “N one more thing @HaydonLisa just count your followers n my followers n you will know tat how big star I am. So talk to me with respect. (sic)”

N one more thing @HaydonLisa just count your followers n my followers n you will know tat how big star I am. So talk to me with respect. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 1, 2015

Kamaal R Khan tweeted, “And Pls tell me @HaydonLisa did you post tat photograph so tat people will start doing your Pooja n Aarti after seeing tat? (sic)”

And Pls tell me @HaydonLisa did you post tat photograph so tat people will start doing your Pooja n Aarti after seeing tat? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 1, 2015

