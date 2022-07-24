Male and female actors not being paid the same in Bollywood has been a topic of decision for quite a while now. While many have stated that the differences are diminishing and both actors and actresses are receiving nearly equal pay, Arjun Kapoor now shared his views on it.

Arjun, who is busy promoting his soon-to-release Ek Villain Returns, in a recent chat opened up about pay parity and the need for equal opportunity and platform for men and women in the industry. While talking about Alia Bhatt carrying Gangubai Kathiawadi by herself, the actor also revealed that actors should be paid their worth irrespective of their gender. Read on.

During a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor opened up about pay parity in the industry. While stating that it all begins with now the news about films are conveyed, the Half Girlfriend actor said, “Arjun Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns is coming, if you start writing everybody’s name equally… If you do not say ‘Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera is releasing on 22nd’. If you start saying Vaani Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, it makes a big difference in the way the audience also perceives the female counterparts in our profession. I am saying it’s a very big starting point to the culture of even the way we write about it, and speak about it.”

Arjun Kapoor added, “Pay parity comes from being rewarded for your films doing well. That’s a different conversation, that’s a business conversation. But respect of the co-actor, if I would like to give it, I would also hope that the media also takes it forward. That’s a very important in between that gets missed. So I think it has to start somewhere from there. The pay parity… if your films are doing well… See today Alia Bhatt has given Gangubai (Kathiawadi). She has every right to be demanding whatever she wants, and it must be more than a lot of us.”

Elaborating further, the Gunday actor said, “Again this is not being specific, me being general. You earn your right. There is a time where you will earn your money and it is not even about parity. Nobody needs to know who’s making what. You should be paid your worth. You have to prove your worth, and then you should be paid.”

Talking about Ek Villain Returns, the action thriller written and directed by Mohit Suri, stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead. It is scheduled for a theatrical release this Friday – July 19, 2022.

