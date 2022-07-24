It’s turning out to be a rather bleak scenario for Shamshera, what with collections not seeing any growth on Saturday. It was actually pretty bad on Friday itself when the numbers barely touched 10.25 crores since at the very minimum a start of 15 crores was needed.

Moreover, when collections didn’t jump in the evening and night shows, it was almost a given that a big jump on Saturday won’t come. For an expensive film like this, Saturday needed to be at least 20 crores. That was never going to come and even 15 crores was coming across as a task.

No wonder, Saturday stood at a mere 10.50 crores which means now it all boils down to how big a commercial disappointment would Shamshera turn out to be. Yash Raj Films’ last big-ticket film Samrat Prithviraj had lost the battle as well when it came to theatrical release and now Shamshera is doing even worse with just about no takers. To think of it, this one is a well-mounted film and has good entertainment to offer as well if seen with an open mind without the intent to troll the outcome. However, if the start is so poor, word of mouth is tough to come.

As a result, Shamshera now stands at 20.75 crores and in the pre-pandemic times, given the kind of credentials that it carries, this should have been minimal collections on Day One. There may be some sort of growth that may take place today but it’s all academic now and all that one can wait to see is the kind of final weekend number that the Ranbir Kapoor starrer can manage.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

