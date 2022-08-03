Khloe Kardashian has got the limelight over her as she liked a post joking about momager Kris Jenner being the one who leaked Taylor Swift’s carbon footprint. Recently, the singer faced backlash from fans after it was said that Swift allegedly has the highest usage of a private jet.

As global warming increases and the climate has changed drastically, netizens are not here for the A-listers using their jets while people across the globe try to solve the climate change issues. Just recently, Kylie Jenner and Drake were being dragged for using jets for a trip of just 3 and 18 minutes long fights.

However, it was Taylor Swift who was named as having the highest carbon footprint by using her private jet. Though a spokesperson responded to this on behalf of her and said that Taylor‘s jet is loaned out a lot so attributing all the trips to her is incorrect. Amidst this, Khloe Kardashian caught the headlines after she liked a post that joked about Kris Jenner is the one to leak the information.

The post was a video of Khloe Kardashian’s mother introducing herself as Kris F*cking Jenner. It read, “Who leaked that Taylor Swift’s private jet took 170 flights this year?” For the unversed, Swift and the Kardashian clan were in a years-long feud. It all started after Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West interrupted the Bad Blood singer’s 2009 MTV Video Music Awards acceptance speech.

Eventually, the Kardashian clan was dragged in as Kanye West released the song ‘Famous,’ which included Taylor, who said that she didn’t agree to use her name in the song. Well, that’s all in the past now.

Unlike what the post that was liked by Khloe Kardashian suggests, it wasn’t Kris Jenner who spread the information about Taylor Swift’s private jet usage. The report came from an analytics agency.

