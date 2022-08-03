The drama between Will Smith and Chris Rock doesn’t seem to boil down as now it is being said that the comedian has no plans to reach out to the actor. For those living under the rock, Smith slapped Rock at the Oscars this year. The incident became the talk of the town immediately.

Though Will apologised for his actions and just recently shared another apology video, it seems like Chris is still not over it. The comedian has a few times mentioned the slap during his comedy stand-ups, but besides that, he hasn’t shed much light on it. However, Rock did react to the video posted by the After Earth actor.

Chris Rock had said how everybody is trying to be a victim and joked about being slapped by Suge Smith. Now, as per Entertainment Tonight, a source has revealed that Rock has no plans to speak with Will Smith. “Chris has no plans to reach out to Will,” the source claimed. They further added how the Independence Day actor needs the public to forgive him more than Chris.

“He [Will] needs the public’s forgiveness, not Chris,” the insider said. Will Smith and Chris Rock’s reconciliation seems harder now. Even though it is something Jada Pinkett Smith has hoped for. Will’s wife and actress Jada previously spoke about wanting the two men to have an “opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile.”

She said that both of them are needed on one side. The reason why Will slapped Chris was after the comedian cracked a joke on Jada‘s hair-loss condition on the stage of Oscars 2022. When the incident happened, several criticised Smith for violence and Rock for making insensitive jokes.

Even now, some people have noted that though Will Smith has apologised for his actions, Chris Rock should too as they found his joke offensive.

