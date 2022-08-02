As Thor: Love and Thunder keeps growing at the box office, its ratings keep dropping further. Now, they have stooped down to become the lowest among all Thor films. The Chris Hemsworth starrer was released on 7 July to a thunderous start but saw a sharp fall at the box office. But that has become a common thing for the MCU lately.

Just recently, the film crossed a major milestone at the global box office. It surpassed the $600 million mark and now stands at a worldwide total of $663 million. This consists of $301 million in the US and Canada and $362 million overseas.

It seems like as more and more people watch the film Thor: Love and Thunder ratings keep dropping as it has become the second lowest in the entire MCU. It is just above Eternals with a 47% Rotten Tomatoes score. Chris Hemsworth starrer’s has now landed at 66%, making the film the worst amongst all the standalone flicks on the Asgardian and the second worst in the MCU. But its audience score is a little higher at 77%. When the Taika Waititi directorial was released, it opened with a 71% score.

At that time, Thor: Love and Thunder were in third place, but now it has become the lowest-rated Thor film. Though it’s still equal to 2013’s The Dark World’s 66% score, there are chances of Thor 4’s ratings dropping further. In second place is 2011’s first movie on the God of Thunder. It has a 77% critics and 76% audience score.

At first, it is Chris Hemsworth‘s most popular Marvel flick as the superhero, Ragnarok. It is the highest-rated Thor film, with a 93% critics score and 87% audience ratings. While talking about the movie, much like the rest of the MCU flicks, even this one got banned in a country.

Thor: Love and Thunder have been officially banned in the Middle East country of Kuwait. This decision came due to the portrayal of the gay characters in the Chris Hemsworth starrer. It was also reported that the film will likely be banned in more countries like Egypt and Saudi Arabia and is already indefinitely postponed in Malaysia.

