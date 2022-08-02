A lot is happening in Shakira’s life right now. The Latina star recently hit the headlines over the tax fraud case. For the unversed, the Waka Waka singer has landed in trouble after Spanish prosecutors are seeking an 8-year jail sentence for her. The reason behind this is noted to be the singer not paying her taxes in Spain for the years 2012 to 2014.

Before that, she created a buzz over her separation from her husband, Gerard Piqué. Previously this year, the pop star announced her separation from Gerard after 12 years of relationship. It was revealed that the footballer, who shares two kids with her, cheated on her.

While talking about Shakira and Gerard Piqué, there was a time when the footballer banned the Hips Don’t Lie singer from filming raunchy music videos with men. We all know that the singer has created some steamy, s*xy videos for her music. But that didn’t bode well with her ex-husband, who banned her from making them.

While speaking with Billboard in 2014, Shakira revealed, “He’s very territorial, and since he no longer lets me do videos with men, well, I have to do them with women.” That same year she and Rihanna released, ‘Can’t Remember To Forget You,’ which had a few racy scenes. “It’s more than implied in our relationship that I can’t do videos like I used to. It’s out of the question — which I like, by the way,” she said.

As long as she was fine with what Gerard Piqué wanted then it’s okay. However, it wasn’t just the football player who had some conditions. Even the Colombian singer had banned her ex from working with hot models. She said that it’s “two sides.”

Meanwhile, after her separation from Gerard Piqué, Shakira was seen having a blast with their kids, Sasha and Milan.

