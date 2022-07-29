Queen of Latina music and Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker Shakira has now landed herself in some serious legal soup. According to a recent scoop, the global music superstar might face jail time for up to eight years. Yes, you read that absolutely right.

This indeed came as a huge shocker for everyone. These sudden reports come a day after the music star rejected a plea deal on accusations of tax evasion. Read on to know the whole story.

Recently, it was noted that Spanish prosecutors are seeking to have an 8-year jail sentence for global music icon Shakira. The reason behind this was noted to be the singer not paying her taxes in Spain for the years 2012 to 2014. According to ndtv.com, prosecutors in Barcelona will also be demanding a fine which comes to a total of 24 million euros ($24.5 million), for allegedly defrauding the Spanish tax office for a total of 14.5 million euros on income.

Earlier on Wednesday when Shakira had given her statement on the accusations through her lawyers claiming that she was “absolutely certain of her innocence” and was ready to take the case to the court being confident that she will be granted victory on the topic. She also slammed the prosecutor’s office for the “abusive methods” and claimed that it was a violation of her rights. Currently, there has not been any confirmation on the dates from the court on the matter, and Shakira’s lawyers claim that an agreement can be achieved until the trial begins.

The global singing sensation moved to Spain back in 2011 when she was in a relationship with FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, but as per prosecutors, she maintained her official tax residency in the Bahamas until 2015. As per Shakira’s lawyers, the singer until 2014 was making money through her shows in Spain and it was only in 2015 when she completely shifted to the country. The singer also says she has paid a total of 17.2 million euros to Spanish tax authorities stating she has “no debt to the Treasury for many years”.

What are your thoughts on Shakira facing jail time for up to eight years? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

