Jason Momoa keeps making the headlines for both personal and professional reasons on a regular basis. While he’s in the news for his next solo DC outing Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, he has also been the talk of the town when he announced his split from wife Lisa Bonet – after 16 years together, earlier this year and for his budding romance with actress Eiza Gonzalez.

While less than a month ago reports suggested that Jason and Eiza has split ways as they were ‘in different life stages’ but hoped to ‘work things out,’ the latest is that all is well in paradise. Don’t believe us? Well, scroll down and take a look at them spending quality time with each other.

As reported by DailyMail and thanks to pictures circulating online, it seems like Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez have confirmed their rekindled relationship report. For those who don’t know, less than a month ago chit chat from the mill suggested that the 42-year-old Aquaman actor and the 32-year-old Ambulance actress had split way.

Now coming back to the latest news, in the pictures out on social media, Jason Momoa & Eiza Gonzalez can be seen enjoying a romantic ride on the Aquaman actor’s Harley Davidson through a windy road in Malibu, California on Thursday afternoon.

For this outing, the Fast X actor was seen sporting a pink hoodie, an almost matching helmet and a pair of grey trousers. Jason Momoa finished the look with black shades and black shoes. Eiza on the hand – even though her face was covered with a full helmet, wore a varsity jacket with yellow sleeves, black pants and white sneakers.

Are you wondering how we know it’s Eiza Gonzalez if her face is covered? As reported by the site, a day before, Gonzalez stepped out rocking a white top and pink pants while she ran errands. She completed that look with the same varsity jacket, shades and white sneakers.

As per reports, Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzales met each other in February this year and began dating exclusively soon after.

