Jason Momoa – who is known across the globe thanks to his roles as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and Arthur Curry aka Aquaman in DCEU films, was involved in an accident on the weekend. As per media reports, Jason collided head-on with a motorcyclist on a Los Angeles-area road over the weekend.

Reports claim that no one was badly injured and the rider sustained minor injuries to his leg and thumb. Read on to know where and how the accident happened and other details.

As per a recent TMZ report, Aquaman star Jason Momoa was involved in a scary car accident with a motorcycle over the weekend. Luckily all those involved weren’t seriously injured and everyone’s okay. The reports also stated that at the time of going online, no one was being blamed for the collision.

As further reported by the portal – with regards to when and how the accident happened, law enforcement sources informed them that Jason Momoa star was travelling on Old Topanga Canyon Road Sunday out near the Calabasas area. At one point during his drive, a biker travelling in the opposite direction made contact with the Aquaman’s car coming around a curve.

The site also noted that the said motorcycle rider crossed over into Fast X actor’s lane during this bend and then hit the front end of his Oldsmobile muscle car. The rider reportedly went flying and fortunately was able to land on his feet – but after bouncing off of the actor’s windshield and clearing the hood of his car. The rider – who was apparently left standing up after the collision, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The motorcyclist who collided with Jason Momoa reported sustained some bruising to their leg and an injury to their thumb but seemed alright otherwise. Jason was physically alright when cops got on the scene and took reports.

On the work front, Jason Momoa will be next seen in the second instalment of his DCEU standalone film – Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is slated to release in March 2023. The actor will also feature in the third season of his AppleTV+ show See, Slumberland, the upcoming Fast & Furious film (Fast X and the 11th part) and more.

