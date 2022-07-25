One cannot blame any actor across the globe if they aspire to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe big time. And you certainly cannot give a side eye to Ryan Gosling when he says he would love to be the Ghost Rider. The actor has forever been in the speculations about his MCU debut and over the years has been associated with many characters but nothing happened for real. The most recent rumours had him play Nova in the MCU, but the actor himself shit down the rumours as he confirmed not playing it.

But to our collective surprise, Ryan did reveal that MCU is not tall order for him and at some point he would love to join the illustrious universe. But he even went on to reveal his favourite character to make debut and it was Ghost Rider. Well, while we would love to know what Keanu Reeves and Nicolas Cage think, this does sound exciting.

Amid all this, Kevin Feige who took the stage at San Diego Comic-con 2022 yesterday has been giving many updates. The Marvel President has now spoken about Ryan Gosling’s wish to play Ghost Rider and is very positive about the same. Feige is ready to find the La La Land actor a space in the MCU.

As per Comicbook when Kevin Feige was asked about Ryan Gosling’s statement, he said, “If Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider. Ryan’s amazing. I’d love to find him a place in the MCU. He dresses up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than any major movie coming out.” This has definitely hyped this dynamic for us all and we so hope that Ryan comes in the MCU.

Meanwhile, the said Ghost Rider comment was made by Ryan Gosling on Happy Sad Confused hosted by Josh Horowitz. Gosling debunked the rumour of his Nova casting and said he wants to play Ghost Rider rather. Revealing what Ryan said, Josh in his tweet wrote, “Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE. Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER”

