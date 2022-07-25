If there ever will be a list that mentions court battles that the world was hooked to, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation battle will be mentioned in the top slots. The former couple who stood in the house of law for the Libel, came back to it this time to fight each other over a defamation suit in the Virginia court. The judgement did come in Johnny’s favour but there was a lot of drama that unfolded in the court. One of the biggest highlights was Depp’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss’ testimony.

Advertisement

If you are unaware, Amber was sued by Johnny of defamation after she went on to write an op-ed by allegedly violating the agreement. Heard took the opportunity and decided to counter-sue Depp and the two stood against each other in the Virginia court. It was during this when in her testimony Heard mentioned Kate Moss and that gave the defendant to bring her to court.

Advertisement

Now Kate Moss who in a way took Johnny Depp a step further towards victory in the legal battle with Amber Heard has spoken about why she chose to walk into the court and talk about the row. She says she always knew the truth and she had to say it. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kate Moss when asked about testifying in Johnny Depp – Amber Heard defamation case, said she has to say the truth because she believed in it. “I believe in the truth, and I believe in fairness and justice,” Moss replied. “I know that John Galliano is not a bad person — he had an alcohol problem and people turn. People aren’t themselves when they drink, and they say things that they would never say if they were sober.”

Further talking about Ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp, Kate Moss continued: “I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.” The two were in a relationship from 1994 to 1998. Moss was pulled into the legal war when Heard while testifying spoke about a fight with Depp where she punched him to protect her sister and how it reminded her of Moss and stairs.

This gave Johnny Depp’s lawyers a window to bring in Kate Moss who testified in the Pirates Of The Caribbean star’s favour. Shunning Heard’s said story, Moss while testifying said, “As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me, and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: “Johnny Depp Loves Me…” Says An Innocent Woman While Texting A Fake Account With Just 300 Odd Followers – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram