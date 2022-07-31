A while ago, Will Smith shared a video on his Instagram account apologising to Chris Rock for slapping him at the Oscars 2022 after he cracked a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and asked him to sit and have a conversation with the comedian whenever he’s ready. Post the apology, Chris who is currently touring and during his recent act, he compared the King Richard actor with ex-Death Row executive Suge Knight who is currently serving in jail for killing a 28-year-old man. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For the unversed, during the Oscars 2022, Rock cracked a joke on Smith’s wife Jada which didn’t go well with the actor who stood up, went on the stage and slapped him. The internet had started a memefest post the incident and netizens just couldn’t get enough of it. This is still one of the biggest controversies of the year so far and their fans keep reacting to it time and again.

Now coming back to the topic, during his presentation in Atlanta, Georgia, Chris Rock took a dig at Will Smith and said, “Everybody is trying to be a f-ing victim. If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day, I got kids.” The comedian is currently on his tour titled, ‘Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour.’

We hope that both Chris Rock and Will Smith can get past this incident and become friends again.

Meanwhile, the King Richard actor shared a heartfelt apology to Rock on his Instagram where he can be heard saying, “reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, but when he is, he will reach out. I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

What are your thoughts on Chris Rock comparing Will Smith with Suge Knight? Tell us in the comments below.

