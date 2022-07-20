Make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has been accused of doing some damage control as she went shopping to Target following backlash over her private jet.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old took her daughter Stormi Webster as well as nieces, Chicago, Kim Kardashian’s daughter, and True, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, on a Target run, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement

She took to TikTok to share a video of the “surprise” trip.

The clip began with the three little girls riding in a shopping cart as Kylie Jenner asked them: “Where are we going girls?”

The girls exclaimed in unison before entering the store, “Target!”

As Kylie walked past the home section, she asked: “You guys don’t want any bowls?” to which all three girls promptly respond, “No!”

The girls showed more interest in some items in the toy section as Chicago and Stormi giggled at the register while waiting to go home with their new toys.

“Surprise target trip wit my girls,” Kylie Jenner captioned the cute clip, which seemed to be innocent.

However, many quickly reported that Kylie might have a hidden agenda with the trip, as many ripped Kylie’s attempt at “cosplaying as middle class”.

One person reacted to the video, “Did u rent out target for this real question,” while another claimed that the Kylie Cosmetics founder was “playing normal life simulator”.

A third user similarly claimed that Kylie Jenner was “trying to appeal to us peasants”, and another simply wrote, “What in the damage control?”

The video arrives after Kylie was slammed for boasting about her and boyfriend Travis Scott (II)’s private jets. After she posted a picture of her and the rapper standing in front of their private jets, it was revealed that she would take her private jet for short flights.

The estimated flight time was just three minutes as opposed to a road trip that would have taken just 40 minutes. The page later clarified that the total flight time ended up being 17 minutes. Flight records also show that the mother of one takes regular flights amounting to less than 15 minutes each.

The discovery led to many Twitter users branding Kylie Jenner “a full time climate criminal”.

One person posted on the microblogging app, “kylie jenner out here picking which colour private jet she wanna take today meanwhile I gotta chug my iced coffee before my straw becomes paper mache???? Explain.”

“Can’t wait to see Kylie Jenner post environmental awareness pics on her stories as if she isn’t single-handedly doing more damage to the environment than most of us with her 3 min flights,” another critic wrote.

A third added, “famous people are so OUT of touch with reality like how did she not think she’d get backlash for that – @KylieJenner read the room. Our planet is dying, climate change is a real issue.”

Must Read: Ana de Armas Offers Her Opinion On A Female James Bond: “There Shouldn’t Be A Need To Steal Someone Else’s Character”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram