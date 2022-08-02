Justin Bieber has always been one of the most discussed celebrities of the western music industry and his popularity only multiplied when he started dating Selena Gomez. They enjoyed a huge fan following as a couple and some of their fans root for them to end up together even today. A few years back, however, Taylor Swift, who is a BFF of Selena, had hinted through social media that the real reason behind Jelena’s breakup was infidelity.

For the unversed, Selena and Justin had an on and off relationship for over eight years before calling it quits. There have been several speculations about what went down between them but none of them have been properly confirmed by the two parties involved. If you are unaware, Justin is currently happily married to Hailey while Selena is said to be dating Nat Wolff ever since they were spotted together in New York.

Back in 2019, Taylor Swift was in a heated argument with Scooter Braun when Justin Bieber decided to side up with the latter and unleash a can of worms. Back then, even though subtle, Taylor made it clear that she is not a fan of Bieber anymore by liking a bunch of tweets that spoke in a bad tone about the Love Yourself singer.

One of these tweets sort of indicated that Justin Bieber cheated on Selena Gomez back in the day and as per Elle, Taylor Swift even decided to leave the comment with a like. “We haven’t gotten to communicate our differences’ you cheated on her best friend and then publicly sided with the man who made revenge p*rn against her was she supposed to invite you over for tea??? F*ck outta here”, the tweet said.

What do you think about this little hint dropped by Taylor Swift in the past about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber? Let us know in the comments.

