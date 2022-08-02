Harry Styles makes the headlines for a number of reasons – his music, his upcoming music as well as his personal life. While news keeps popping up about his relationship with actress-director Olivia Wilde, a recent report reveals how their ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ co-star Florence Pugh felt about their closeness on sets.

As per a report, the 26-year-old Marvel actress has fallen out with the 38-year-old director over the latter hooking up with Styles. Read on to know all about it.

As reported by PageSix, Florence Pugh wasn’t too happy with Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde’s closeness on the sets of Don’t Worry Darling. A source on the inside told the publication, “I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry.” Jason is Wilde’s ex ‘Ted Lasso’ actor Jason Sudeikis.

Talking about not only Florence Pugh being uncomfortable with Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde’s affair but other crew members too, the insider added, “Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable.”

The former couple – Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis engaged in 2012 and share kids Otis (8) and Daisy (5). It was in November 2020, that they announced the end of their seven-year romance. At the time of the split, sources cited Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles as the main reason. In April this year, the ex-lovers made the headlines when Olivia was served court documents on the stage of CinemaCon.

What are your thoughts on Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship? Do you also share similar feelings to Florence Pugh?? Let us know in the comments below.

