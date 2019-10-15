Katrina Kaif & Vidya Balan In Aanand L Rai’s Next Action Entertainer?

Grapevine has it that if things go well, we might get to see Katrina Kaif and Vidya Balan in a film together. In a time where female-centric films are being appreciated and looked for, Katrina and Vidya might come together for a Aanand L Rai project.

It is said that the film will be an action-comedy and will be directed by debutant director Anirudh Ganapathy. Anirudh has been associated with Rai’s production house since a very long time. Allegedly, he was also an AD on the sets of Rai’s last directed film Zero.

If reports are to be believed, Anirudh approached Katrina on the sets of Zero, where she gave a nod to the story after listening to it. It is now that the team has approached Vidya to play the parallel lead in the film.

The script is in the final stage and the makers will get the final word from the actresses only after the narration. This will be the first time the two come together and also for Vidya this will be her first action film if she says yes.

Katrina who had expressed her wish to play a lady cop was last seen in Bharat alongside Salman Khan and will be seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar next. Vidya’s last release Mission Mangal was a massive hit and the actress is now shooting for the Shakuntala Devi biopic.

