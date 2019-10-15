Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh Inspired Tik Tok Fan Murders A Girl; Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Reacts!

It is often seen that actors and their movies inspire fans to a level that they end up doing wrong things in real life. Something similar has happened with Shahid Kapoor whose obsessive behavior as Kabir in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Kabir Singh has led for a Tik Tok fan to murder a girl.

A Tik Tok user named Johnny Dada AKA Ashwani Kumar was often spotted making videos on Kabir Singh’s famous dialogues and sharing posts related to the films. Obsessed with a Dubai based flight attendant, Nitika Sharma, he ended up murdering her when he came to know she was getting married.

Johnny was often seen getting obsessed like Kabir was to Preeti, but instead of hurting himself like Shahid would in the movie, the former ended up taking the girl’s life. It was also recently seen that he dubbed to the Kabir Singh dialogue that said, “Jo Mera Nahin Ho Sakta, Usse Kisi Aur Ke Hone Ka Mauka Nahin Doonga”

When it was brought to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s noticed, he was left baffled. In a conversation with mid-day, talking about the unfortunate incident, he said, “I feel sorry for the girl and her family. It is unfortunate that people have lost their lives. As filmmakers, we are responsible for our craft and need to consider the repercussions, but never have my films [endorsed] killing anyone. Kabir Singh or even Arjun Reddy [the Telugu original] never [supported] murder.”

Earlier too, Kabir Singh had been in controversy as a chunk of society slammed it for showcasing some ‘misogynistic’ angle.

The movie also starred Kiara Advani in lead and was a blockbuster at the box office despite all controversies.

