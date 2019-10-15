Mirzapur 2 Release Date: Ali Fazal Has A Big Announcement For His Fans

Mirzapur 2 Release Date: If there’s one upcoming Indian web original that the Indian audience is desperately waiting for, it is Mirzapur 2. The first season of the show starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi & Shriya Pilgaonkar in main roles was widely loved and also created the excitement for its next installment.

Mirzapur premiered on Amazon Prime in November 2018 and now according to lead actor Ali Fazal, the next installment will be out in April next year.

Speaking to PTI, Ali said, “I’m done with the shooting of Mirzapur Season 2. It is currently in the editing stage. I hope the show will come out early next year, in April I guess. That’s the plan.”

He added that it was a bit frustrating to play Guddu this time. He quoted, “There is a lot more in the new season. The stakes are much higher. My character is very different. It was a bit frustrating playing it this time. Only four or five times you will see a glimpse of what I played in season one.”

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi who played the iconic character Kaleen Bhaiyya in Mirzapur won three awards for his performances in this show and others like Criminal Justice, at three separate award functions.

Thrilled about his achievement, he told IANS, “It’s been an overwhelming week in all for me. There is no greater joy for an actor to be recognised for his work and I was elated to experience the joy three times over. It gives me the encouragement to work harder and I hope to keep up the good work.”

“Even though I was busy shooting for my film, I ensured to collect these awards and be a part of the extravaganza,” he added.

