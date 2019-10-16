Katrina Kaif today launched her make-up line Kay and released the advertisement for the same. Little did the actress know that it would land her in a controversy in no time. An anonymous fashion police Dietsabya called out the actress on Instagram for copying the advertisement from the west.

According to Dietsabya, Katrina’s posted advertisement has a striking resemblance to one of Kim Kardashian West’s advertisement for her brand KKW. Kardashian is known for her make-up and lingerie brand since a long time and is known for the inclusivity that it stands for.

Dietsabya called out the similarity on Wednesday, sharing snapshots of similar photographs of Katrina’s Kay by Katrina and Kim’s KKW Beauty.

“Gandi art direction or coincidence? Choose one… #dietsabya #beauty #dietbeauty #tooclosetohome,” the images were cheekily captioned.

Kim’s KKW Beauty art direction features Kim and model Winnie Harlow in a yin-yang position, while Kay’s art direction has two models in a similar pose. The photograph has currently of 2,388 likes on Instagram. Meanwhile, Dietsabya’s post is going viral and the majority of the viewers are in agreement with the Instagramer. we wonder what Katrina has to say about this controversy.

The actress had announced her brand a while back and launched it today. On the work front, Katrina who was last seen in Bharat alongside Salman Khan and will be next seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

