Radhika Apte is known for playing varied characters and pouring life in them. With back to back OTT release and big-screen feature films, Radhika was all over the space in 2018 and we are not complaining. The actress who will be seen in Shantaram spoke about how shew chooses her projects.

Radhika’s craft is widely scattered be it on the silver screen with projects like Padman, Andhadhun or over the OTT platform with Ghoul, Sacred Games, Lust stories and she has created a niche for her in the industry- being the omnipresent across. With her pathbreaking performance in Sacred Games and Ghoul, the credit must be given to Radhika for raising the bar of Indian shows over the digital platform and carrying the baton!

Always paying heed to the writing of the character, the Indie star had definitely savoured over the success uniformly, across the international sector as well. As her impressive career creates a league of her own, Radhika Apte is surely the buzz of the town with every pick of hers. Seen in the international project titled, ‘Wedding Guest’ earlier, the breakthrough artiste will be seen in Apple Tv’s upcoming series “Shantaram” where she portrays the character of an Indian journalist.

Talking about her varied choice of roles what she looks for she said, “If I like a film, it doesn’t matter what genre it is. I like drama, comedy, action, thriller, romance, horror—all genres. I also don’t think that films should fit into one category exclusively. It’s always easier to be part of films that are in the same language that you speak; you get to improvise when you understand what’s happening on the sets. The language also helps you understand the nuances of the culture better.”

Last seen in Andhadhun, the actress will be seen essaying the role of a spy, in Apple Tv’s upcoming project titled ‘Shantaram’. Along with this, Radhika will also star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘Raat Akeli Hai’. The actress has already completed the Lucknow schedule of the film and fans are looking forward to getting bowled over her exemplary performance.

