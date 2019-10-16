Mirzapur 2 Update: Netflix’s Fun Banter With Amazon Prime About The Show Is Too Hilarious To Miss!

After Netflix’s Sacred Games 2, fans are desperately waiting for Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 2. Sacred Games had iconic characters like Gaitonde Bhau played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sartaj Singh played by Saif Ali Khan and Bunty played by Jatin Sarna whereas Mirzapur had iconic characters like Akhandanand played by Pankaj Tripathi, Munna Bhaiya played by Divyendu Sharma, Guddu Bhaiya played by Ali Fazal. The cast is what drove both the shows and has got a massive fan following.

What got our attention today was Netflix’s post on Mirzapur on social media. Netflix had put out a video featuring Guddu bhaiyya aka Ali Fazal and Sweety Bhabhi aka Shriya Pilgaonkar in the background and fan comments asking about season 2; they had captioned video, “@primevideoin Batao Bhai, log puch rahe hai” to which Amazon Prime replied, “arey, seedha seedha bolo tumhe dekhna hai 🌚”.

After a while, Netflix replied to their comment and wrote, “@yehhainmirzapur you say Guddu bablu we say Atapi Vatapi”.

Ali Fazal recently revealed to PTI that it was difficult to play Guddu for this new season of Mirzapur and said, “There is a lot more in the new season. The stakes are much higher. My character is very different. It was a bit frustrating playing it this time. Only four or five times you will see the glimpse of the what I played in season one.”

While this banter was a fun relief, fans are eagerly waiting to see Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and others in season 2 of Mirzapur.

