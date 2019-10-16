Kaun Banega Crorepati: Swara Bhasker Is On Cloud Nine As Amitabh Bachchan Takes Her Film’s Name

Actress Swara Bhasker’s is on cloud nine today as she got to know that megastar Amitabh Bachchan asked a question related to her 2017 film Anarkali Of Aarah. The actress in a tweet expressed her happiness saying ‘Dying a little bit with joy!’

Swara is flabbergasted with Big B calling out her name in the process of the question. She took screenshots of the episode and put them up on Twitter and wrote, “OMG! I heard that living legend #AmitabhBachchan just read out a question & said my name in the process. Dying a little bit with joy! #Today #AmitabhBachchanSaidMyName.”

Further, she thanked the writer of the show for including a question about her film. She congratulated the contestants and requested the showrunners to send her a video clip of the same.

Anarkali of Aarah is considered to be one of Swara’s best performances and the movie was critically acclaimed at the time of its release. The actress who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding and was appreciated for it will be next seen in Sheer Qurma alongside Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta. Sheer Qurma is a film that talks about same-sex relationships and a poster of the same was released yesterday.

