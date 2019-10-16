Twinkle Khanna Posts A Sarcastic Post On Instagram About 6 Sacred Cows & It’s Making Everyone LOL

Author & former Bollywood actress, Twinkle Khanna is one of the most social media active celebs. The wife of superstar Akshay Kumar never minces her words when it comes to speaking about issues even if it can lead to controversy.

Recently, Twinkle took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself sitting on a roadside along with six cows. She captioned the pic as, “Six cows sitting together, some more sacred than others :) #TravelDiaries”

Her sarcastic comment regarding the current political scenario left the netizens in splits. Some Bollywood actresses like Dia Mirza & Tahira Kashyap (wife of Ayushmann Khurrana) reacted with laughter emojis on the pic.

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna recently came up with a bilingual digital platform for women named Tweak. She aims to create a judgment-free place for women with the platform.

Talking about her new initiative, Twinkle said: “I want Tweak to be a judgment-free place for women to ask questions, seek advice and engage in a meaningful debate on almost any subject. This is as much a space for seeing your glass as always half-full while laughing at yourself because you really can’t see without your glasses.”

Tweak India is a collective and collaborative space that will spotlight complex topics from sex education to feminine health while championing women to be financially independent and socially confident and to ensure this mission reaches its full potential, the company had partnered with social media platform Instagram.

