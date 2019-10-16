EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan Along With A Film, To Also Announce A Digital Project On His Birthday

The upcoming movie of Shah Rukh Khan has been hyped so much, that fans are going to lose their sh** whenever the news will break. A recent rumour suggested that he has been finalized for Bigil director Atlee Kumar’s next. Nothing has been officially announced yet, but this is one of the strongest reports that have come out.

We were first to report that Shah Rukh Khan will have no releases in 2019. That has happened and now everyone just waits to see what’s next for him. Yesterday, there were also rumours about Shah announcing not 1 but 3 movies on his birthday.

Well, according to our sources, Shah Rukh Khan will announce one film and one project with a digital platform (probably Netflix). Now, we know he has denied the rumours of Money Heist remake but even in the past, we have seen him playing around with words when he was asked about playing a guide in Jab Harry Met Sejal and dwarf in Zero.

The source adds, “Shah Rukh Khan is going to announce a film on his birthday and that’s for sure. He is pumped up for the excitement and is just waiting for the right day to announce the news to his fans. But, that’s not the only exciting thing here. He is also doing a project collaborating with a digital platform.”

The source also adds, “Yes, he has already collaborated with Netflix for Bard Of Blood, but this is something else. He could be seen in the project as an actor too. He’s very much involved in the project and there are chances he could just back it as he did for Bard Of Blood. But, he is announcing one digital project for sure.”

